Canadian Drug Chain in Temporary Lockdown Mode After Cyber Incident

London Drugs, a Canadian pharmacy chain, has closed its stores until further notice due to an "operational issue."

A London Drugs spokesperson said the closure of stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan is due to a "cybersecurity incident" that was discovered earlier this week, according to The Register.

The company doesn't believe any customer or employee data was affected, and it's working with third-party experts to investigate further. London Drugs also hasn't disclosed what kind of cyber incident occurred, such as a ransomware attack, nor who was responsible. It is unclear when stores will be operating regularly once more.

The retail chain posted on social platform X that its "pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs." It recommends customers call in advance should they need services from their local pharmacy.