Canadian Drug Chain in Temporary Lockdown Mode After Cyber Incident
London Drugs offered no details about the nature of the incident, nor when its pharmacies would be functioning normally again.
April 30, 2024
London Drugs, a Canadian pharmacy chain, has closed its stores until further notice due to an "operational issue."
A London Drugs spokesperson said the closure of stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan is due to a "cybersecurity incident" that was discovered earlier this week, according to The Register.
The company doesn't believe any customer or employee data was affected, and it's working with third-party experts to investigate further. London Drugs also hasn't disclosed what kind of cyber incident occurred, such as a ransomware attack, nor who was responsible. It is unclear when stores will be operating regularly once more.
The retail chain posted on social platform X that its "pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs." It recommends customers call in advance should they need services from their local pharmacy.
