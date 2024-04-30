Canadian Drug Chain in Temporary Lockdown Mode After Cyber Incident

London Drugs offered no details about the nature of the incident, nor when its pharmacies would be functioning normally again.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 30, 2024

1 Min Read
A London Drugs storefront
Source: ton koene via Alamy Stock Photo

London Drugs, a Canadian pharmacy chain, has closed its stores until further notice due to an "operational issue."

A London Drugs spokesperson said the closure of stores in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan is due to a "cybersecurity incident" that was discovered earlier this week, according to The Register.

The company doesn't believe any customer or employee data was affected, and it's working with third-party experts to investigate further. London Drugs also hasn't disclosed what kind of cyber incident occurred, such as a ransomware attack, nor who was responsible. It is unclear when stores will be operating regularly once more.

The retail chain posted on social platform X that its "pharmacists are standing by to support with urgent pharmacy needs." It recommends customers call in advance should they need services from their local pharmacy.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Man in a suit drawing development graph strategy on gray wall
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Corner: Evil SBOMs; Zero-Trust Pioneer Slams Cloud Security; MITRE's Ivanti IssueCISO Corner: Evil SBOMs; ZT Pioneer Slams Cloud Security; MITRE's Ivanti Issue
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Apr 26, 2024
9 Min Read
The Manila skyline
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Philippines Pummeled by Assortment of Cyberattacks & Misinformation Tied to ChinaPhilippines Pummeled by Mix of Cyberattacks & Misinfo Tied to China
byJohn Leyden, Contributing Writer
Apr 26, 2024
5 Min Read
Vector drawing of CPU with lock symbol on stylized circuit board
Endpoint Security
Chip Giants Finalize Specs Baking Security Into SiliconChip Giants Finalize Specs Baking Security Into Silicon
byAgam Shah, Contributing Writer
Apr 25, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events