Name That Edge Toon: Prized Possessions

Some people collect trading cards and comic books. Others collect coins and stamps. The guy above? We call on you, prized readers, to explain that one in the context of cybersecurity. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on September 27, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge September 2023 Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, @JosephPastor, whose Twitter-delivered caption for August's "How Now?" cartoon contest earned him first place and a $25 Amazon gift card. Many thanks to all who played.