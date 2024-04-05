Question: What do we really know about large language model (LLM) security? And are we willingly opening the front door to chaos by using LLMs in business?

Rob Gurzeev, CEO, CyCognito: Picture it: Your engineering team is harnessing the immense capabilities of LLMs to "write code" and rapidly develop an application. It's a game-changer for your businesses; development speeds are now orders of magnitude faster. You've shaved 30% off time-to-market. It's win-win — for your org, your stakeholders, your end users.

Six months later, your application is reported to leak customer data; it has been jailbroken and its code manipulated. You're now facing SEC violations and the threat of customers walking away.

Efficiency gains are enticing, but the risks cannot be ignored. While we have well-established standards for security in traditional software development, LLMs are black boxes that require rethinking how we bake in security.

New Kinds of Security Risks for LLMs

LLMs are rife with unknown risks and prone to attacks previously unseen in traditional software development.

Prompt injection attacks involve manipulating the model to generate unintended or harmful responses. Here, the attacker strategically formulates prompts to deceive the LLM, potentially bypassing security measures or ethical constraints put in place to ensure responsible use of the artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, the LLM's responses can deviate significantly from the intended or expected behavior, posing serious risks to privacy, security, and the reliability of AI-driven applications.

Insecure output handling arises when the output generated by an LLM or similar AI system is accepted and incorporated into a software application or Web service without undergoing adequate scrutiny or validation. This can expose back-end systems to vulnerabilities, such as cross-site scripting (XSS), cross-site request forgery (CSRF), server-side request forgery (SSRF), privilege escalation, and remote code execution (RCE).

Training data poisoning occurs when the data used to train an LLM is deliberately manipulated or contaminated with malicious or biased information. The process of training data poisoning typically involves the injection of deceptive, misleading, or harmful data points into the training dataset. These manipulated data instances are strategically chosen to exploit vulnerabilities in the model's learning algorithms or to instill biases that may lead to undesired outcomes in the model's predictions and responses.

A Blueprint for Protection and Control of LLM Applications

While some of this is new territory, there are best practices you can implement to limit exposure.