Attorney General Directs DoJ to Prioritize Coronavirus Crime

Criminal activity related to the pandemic cannot be tolerated, William Barr states in memo.

US Attorney General William Barr has urged attorneys in the Department of Justice to focus attention on cybercriminals seeking to take advantage of coronavirus fears to spread malware and commit fraud.

In a memo first reported by the AP, Barr reminds US attorneys that "it is essential that the Department of Justice remain vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting wrongdoing related to the crisis." He goes on to specifically call out those selling fake cures for COVID-19, and criminals using the crisis to entice victims into downloading malware.

Barr goes on to write, "The pandemic is dangerous enough without wrongdoers seeking to profit from public panic and this sort of conduct cannot be tolerated. Every U.S. Attorney's Office is thus hereby directed to prioritize the detection, investigation, and prosecution of all criminal conduct related to the current pandemic."

For more, read here and here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

