Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Threat Intelligence

4/14/2020
01:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Apple Is Top Pick for Brand Phishing Attempts

Ten percent of all brand phishing attempts in the first quarter of 2020 tried to deceive victims by imitating the Apple brand.

Apple was the brand most commonly used in spoofing attacks during the first quarter of 2020, when 10% of all brand phishing attempts related to the tech giant, researchers report. 

Check Point's "Brand Phishing Report" for the first quarter of 2020 highlights the brands that cybercriminals most frequently imitate to steal personal and financial data. Apple took the top spot overall, up from seventh place in the fourth quarter of 2019. Netflix came in second, with 9% of all phishing attempts relating to the company, followed by Yahoo (6%), WhatsApp (6%), and PayPal (5%). Chase Bank, in sixth place, was seen in 5% of attempts, up from 2% last quarter.

Technology was the industry most likely to be targeted in brand phishing, followed by banking, then media. Researchers note these are some of the best-known and most frequently used sectors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when people are relying on remote work technology and streaming services. Attackers' use of Netflix could be related to this, they say.

Web phishing was the most common vector and made up 59% of attempts in the first quarter. Mobile phishing was second, with 23% of attempts, and email phishing came in third with 18% of attempts. Researchers attribute the popularity of mobile to the trend of people spending more time on their phones during the coronavirus pandemic, which attackers are exploiting.

Brand popularity in phishing attempts varies by attack vector, researchers found. Yahoo, Microsoft, Outlook, and Amazon are the most commonly used brands in email phishing, for example. Apple, Netflix, PayPal, and eBay are most popular in Web phishing, and mobile phishing attempts most often use Netflix, Apple, WhatsApp, and Chase.

Read more details here.

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's featured story: "When All Behavior is Abnormal, How Do We Detect Anomalies?"

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/14/2020
Cybercrime May Be the World's Third-Largest Economy by 2021
Marc Wilczek, Digital Strategist & COO of Link11,  4/13/2020
Zscaler to Buy Cloudneeti
Dark Reading Staff 4/9/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Hello 911, I'd like to report a Youtuber trying to infect me with the Corona.
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-4151
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-14
IBM QRadar SIEM 7.3.0 through 7.3.3 could allow an authenticated attacker to perform unauthorized actions due to improper input validation. IBM X-Force ID: 174201.
CVE-2020-9004
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-14
A remote authenticated authorization-bypass vulnerability in Wowza Streaming Engine 4.7.8 (build 20191105123929) allows any read-only user to issue requests to the administration panel in order to change functionality. For example, a read-only user may activate the Java JMX port in unauthenticated m...
CVE-2020-9460
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-14
Octech Oempro 4.7 through 4.11 allow XSS by an authenticated user. The parameter CampaignName in Campaign.Create is vulnerable.
CVE-2020-9461
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-14
Octech Oempro 4.7 through 4.11 allow stored XSS by an authenticated user. The FolderName parameter of the Media.CreateFolder command is vulnerable.
CVE-2020-5739
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-14
Grandstream GXP1600 series firmware 1.0.4.152 and below is vulnerable to authenticated remote command execution when an attacker adds an OpenVPN up script to the phone's VPN settings via the &quot;Additional Settings&quot; field in the web interface. When the VPN's connection is established, the use...