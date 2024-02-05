Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: The Great Escape
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
February 5, 2024
Here's a trick that even Harry Houdini might have struggled to master. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 28, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."
Last Month's Winner
The ever-witty Matt Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has won another contest — this time for last month's "Frost the Steelman" cartoon. Congratulations, Matt, and thanks to everyone who participated.
