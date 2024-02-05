Sponsored By

Name That Edge Toon: The Great Escape

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

February 5, 2024

Source: John Klossner

Here's a trick that even Harry Houdini might have struggled to master. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 28, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading February Toon."

  Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

The ever-witty Matt Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, has won another contest — this time for last month's "Frost the Steelman" cartoon. Congratulations, Matt, and thanks to everyone who participated.

EdgeToon_Jan2024_winner.jpg

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

