Query.ai Closes $15M Series A for Security Investigations Tool

The funding will support product development for Query.AI's browser-based security investigations tool.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 19, 2021

Query.ai, a startup providing security investigations tools for enterprises, received $15 million in a Series A funding round led by new investor SYN Ventures and including existing investors ClearSky Security and South Dakota Equity Partners.

Centralizing cybersecurity data is an ongoing challenge for most enterprises. Cybersecurity data lives in in the cloud, with third-party providers, and on-premises, said Patrick Heim, managing partner of SYN Ventures, in a release. Adding security operations capabilities to each of these environments is “extremely difficult, costly, inefficient, and ineffective to send information in and out of these silos,” he said.

Query.AI leaves the data where it lives, connects to disparate data sources via APIs, and serves up the ability to access, investigation, and respond to threats from one unified browser interface. The “security control plane” is a browser-based product that derives insights from cybersecurity data collected by the organization’s cloud, on-premises, and third-party software-as-a-service platforms.

“Enterprises have found that SOAR tools require time-consuming software engineering efforts to build playbooks and manage API integrations, and they are still unable to provide analysts with the ability to investigate interactively. And, XDR still relies on a single technology provider to do all the collecting, aggregating, correlating, and analyzing,” said Dhiraj Sharan, Query.AI founder and chief executive officer. "It is an XDR-enabling connective layer that serves as a data hub to provide direct access to data, where it lives, and helps SOC teams understand data relationships and initiate response actions.”

Read more here.

