OpenText Acquires Bricata

OpenText, a company specializing in digital document management and data exchange, acquired Bricata to beef up its threat detection and response capabilities. The addition of the Bricata team provides "deep engineering talent" to innovate on new products, OpenText says.

Bricata's next-generation network detection and response technology analyzes network traffic for vulnerabilities and reduces the number of false positives analysts have to deal with. Bricata uses smart sensors to eliminate analyst blind spots and provide complete network visibility needed for internal investigations such as HR-driven investigations or fraud.

Integrating Bricata's technology will give OpenText the ability to collect and analyze data from all sources across cloud, network, endpoints, email, and web server, the company says.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

