informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 | A FREE Dark Reading & Black Hat Virtual Event | December 8, 2021 <REGISTER NOW>
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
PreviousNext

Tech News and Analysis

DR Tech
Quick Hits

OpenText Acquires Bricata

The acquisition adds next-generation network detection and response technology to OpenText Security & Protection Cloud.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 24, 2021

OpenText, a company specializing in digital document management and data exchange, acquired Bricata to beef up its threat detection and response capabilities. The addition of the Bricata team provides "deep engineering talent" to innovate on new products, OpenText says.

Bricata's next-generation network detection and response technology analyzes network traffic for vulnerabilities and reduces the number of false positives analysts have to deal with. Bricata uses smart sensors to eliminate analyst blind spots and provide complete network visibility needed for internal investigations such as HR-driven investigations or fraud. 

Integrating Bricata's technology will give OpenText the ability to collect and analyze data from all sources across cloud, network, endpoints, email, and web server, the company says. 

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Read more here.

Cloud
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Is XDR Overhyped?
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer
US Indicts Iranian Nationals for Cyber-Enabled Election Interference
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Zero Trust: An Answer to the Ransomware Menace?
Steve Durbin, CEO of the Information Security Forum
'PerSwaysion' Phishing Campaign Still Ongoing, and Pervasive
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports