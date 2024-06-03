Name That Edge Toon: Zonked Out

Life on a security team can sure take its toll. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to, well, voice your ideas before the June 26, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading June Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas for last month's "Puppet Master" contest. We had a great batch of contenders! The caption from Cody Lee, information security officer at VolCorp, topped the list, earning Cody a $25 Amazon gift card. Congrats! Cody's winning caption appears below.