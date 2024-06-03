Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Zonked Out
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
June 3, 2024
Life on a security team can sure take its toll. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to, well, voice your ideas before the June 26, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading June Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas for last month's "Puppet Master" contest. We had a great batch of contenders! The caption from Cody Lee, information security officer at VolCorp, topped the list, earning Cody a $25 Amazon gift card. Congrats! Cody's winning caption appears below.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Extending Access Management: Securing Access for all Identities, Devices, and ApplicationsJune 4, 2024
Assessing Software Supply Chain RiskJune 6, 2024
Preventing Attackers From Wandering Through Your Enterprise InfrastructureJune 19, 2024
Empowering Developers, Automating Security: The Future of AppSecJune 27, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Name That Edge Toon: Zonked OutJune 3, 2024|1 Min Read
Lawyers Ask Forensics Investigators for Help Outside CybersecurityMay 31, 2024|3 Min Read
9 Tips to Avoid Burnout in CybersecurityMay 30, 2024|9 Slides
Making the Case for 'Reasonable' CybersecurityMay 28, 2024|4 Min Read