Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
9 Tips to Avoid Burnout in Cybersecurity
When security professionals are at the end of their rope — feeling both mentally and physically exhausted — it's often because of burnout. Here are ways to combat it.
May 30, 2024
Cybersecurity is known for its high-stress environment, near-nonstop work cycles, and demanding nature. That's taking a toll on mental health — specifically in the form of burnout.
It's not hard to find evidence of pervasive burnout among professionals in the industry. A recent Gartner Peer Community survey found 62% of IT and security leaders have experienced burnout, and that many CISOs plan to leave their jobs or careers due to what Gartner called "unique stressors." And a survey from Mimecast finds 56% of cybersecurity workers experience increased work stress every year.
So what can be done? Here we examine 9 tips for managing stress and preventing burnout for security professionals.
