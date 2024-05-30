Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

9 Tips to Avoid Burnout in Cybersecurity

When security professionals are at the end of their rope — feeling both mentally and physically exhausted — it's often because of burnout. Here are ways to combat it.

Joan Goodchild, Contributing Writer, Contributing Writer

May 30, 2024

9 Slides
Human profiles made out of crumpled paper, with one smoldering around the brain area as smoke rises

Cybersecurity is known for its high-stress environment, near-nonstop work cycles, and demanding nature. That's taking a toll on mental health — specifically in the form of burnout.

It's not hard to find evidence of pervasive burnout among professionals in the industry. A recent Gartner Peer Community survey found 62% of IT and security leaders have experienced burnout, and that many CISOs plan to leave their jobs or careers due to what Gartner called "unique stressors." And a survey from Mimecast finds 56% of cybersecurity workers experience increased work stress every year.

So what can be done? Here we examine 9 tips for managing stress and preventing burnout for security professionals.

About the Author(s)

Joan Goodchild, Contributing Writer

Joan Goodchild, Contributing Writer

Contributing Writer, Dark Reading

Joan Goodchild is a veteran journalist, editor, and writer who has been covering security for more than a decade. She has written for several publications and previously served as editor-in-chief for CSO Online.

See more from Joan Goodchild, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
Latest Articles in The Edge
Read More The Edge