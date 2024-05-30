9 Tips to Avoid Burnout in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is known for its high-stress environment, near-nonstop work cycles, and demanding nature. That's taking a toll on mental health — specifically in the form of burnout.

It's not hard to find evidence of pervasive burnout among professionals in the industry. A recent Gartner Peer Community survey found 62% of IT and security leaders have experienced burnout, and that many CISOs plan to leave their jobs or careers due to what Gartner called "unique stressors." And a survey from Mimecast finds 56% of cybersecurity workers experience increased work stress every year.

So what can be done? Here we examine 9 tips for managing stress and preventing burnout for security professionals.