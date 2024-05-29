Exploit for Fortinet Critical RCE Bug Allows SIEM Root Access

A proof-of-concept exploit (PoC) for a critical vulnerability in Fortinet's FortiSIEM product has emerged, paving the way for broad exploitation.

The vulnerability, tracked under CVE-2024-23108, was disclosed and patched in February, along with a related bug, CVE-2024-23109. Both carry max-severity scores of 10 on the CVSS scale, and are unauthenticated command injection flaws that could potentially let threat actors use crafted API requests for remote code execution (RCE).

According to researchers at Horizon3AI, the exploit, which they dubbed "NodeZero," allows users to "blindly execute commands as root on vulnerable FortiSIEM appliances." In their PoC, they used the exploit to load a remote-access tool for post-exploitation activities.

FortiSIEM is Fortinet's security information and event management (SIEM) platform, used for enabling enterprise cybersecurity operations centers. As such, a compromise could offer a significant beachhead for launching further incursions into corporate environments.

FortiSIEM versions impacted by the flaws include version 7.1.0 through 7.1.1; 7.0.0 through 7.0.2; 6.7.0 through 6.7.8; 6.6.0 through 6.6.3; 6.5.0 through 6.5.2; and 6.4.0 through 6.4.2. Users should patch immediately to avoid compromise.