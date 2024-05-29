Exploit for Fortinet Critical RCE Bug Allows SIEM Root Access

Corporate admins should patch the max-severity CVE-2024-23108 immediately, which allows unauthenticated command injection.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

May 29, 2024

1 Min Read
A bunch of blocks, one red with an image of a bug on it
Source: Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock

A proof-of-concept exploit (PoC) for a critical vulnerability in Fortinet's FortiSIEM product has emerged, paving the way for broad exploitation.

The vulnerability, tracked under CVE-2024-23108, was disclosed and patched in February, along with a related bug, CVE-2024-23109. Both carry max-severity scores of 10 on the CVSS scale, and are unauthenticated command injection flaws that could potentially let threat actors use crafted API requests for remote code execution (RCE).

According to researchers at Horizon3AI, the exploit, which they dubbed "NodeZero," allows users to "blindly execute commands as root on vulnerable FortiSIEM appliances." In their PoC, they used the exploit to load a remote-access tool for post-exploitation activities.

FortiSIEM is Fortinet's security information and event management (SIEM) platform, used for enabling enterprise cybersecurity operations centers. As such, a compromise could offer a significant beachhead for launching further incursions into corporate environments.

FortiSIEM versions impacted by the flaws include version 7.1.0 through 7.1.1; 7.0.0 through 7.0.2; 6.7.0 through 6.7.8; 6.6.0 through 6.6.3; 6.5.0 through 6.5.2; and 6.4.0 through 6.4.2. Users should patch immediately to avoid compromise.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Ethereum crypto currency coin in front of a screen
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
MIT Brothers Charged With Exploiting Ethereum to Steal $25 MillionMIT Brothers Charged With Exploiting Ethereum to Steal $25 Million
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
May 23, 2024
7 Min Read
Graphic of a brain with the letters AI next to it with lines of code as a backdrop
Сloud Security
Critical Flaw in Replicate AI Platform Exposes Proprietary DataCritical Flaw in AI Platform Exposes Proprietary Data
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
May 23, 2024
4 Min Read
A courtroom with several judges behind the bench and a screen projection showing two people in another court room
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Courtroom Recording Platform JAVS Hijacked in Supply Chain AttackCourtroom Recording Platform JAVS Hijacked in Supply Chain Attack
byBecky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
May 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events