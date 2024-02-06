Sponsored By

Twin Max-Severity Bugs Open Fortinet's SIEM to Code Execution

Full 10s on the CVSS vulnerability severity scale have been assigned to two flaws discovered in Fortinet's FortiSIEM cybersecurity operations platform.

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

February 6, 2024

Fortinet sign on office building
Source: Thomas Kyhn via Alamy Stock Photo

Two critical vulnerabilities in Fortinet's FortiSIEM product have been assigned provisional CVSS scores of 10. However, details about the bugs remain scant.

What is known is that the vulnerabilities, tracked under CVE-2024-23108 and CVE-2024-23109, are command injection flaws that could potentially let threat actors use crafted API requests to execute unauthorized code.

FortiSIEM is Fortinet's security information and event management (SIEM) platform, used for enabling enterprise cybersecurity operations centers.

FortiSIEM versions impacted by the flaws include version 7.1.0 through 7.1.1; 7.0.0 through 7.0.2; 6.7.0 through 6.7.8; 6.6.0 through 6.6.3; 6.5.0 through 6.5.2; and 6.4.0 through 6.4.2, according to the CVE entries.

The link Fortinet provided for information on the flaws leads to a write-up on another FortiSIEM vulnerability from October 2023, suggesting there might be a link between that bug and these new discoveries. The previous flaw was assigned a CVSS score of 9.7.

Dark Reading asked Fortinet for additional details but has not yet received a response.

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

