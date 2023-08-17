Cribl, Exabeam Partner on Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response

Abby Strong of Cribl and Chris Cesio of Exabeam talk about their companies’ recent partnership designed to boost threat detection, and to give enterprises more control over their data and mitigate risk. The partnership is intended to accelerate security information event management (SIEM) deployments, and they discuss how their deal can help. Strong and Cesio also offer a real-world example of how their partnership brings all these benefits to life.

About the Speakers: Abby Strong leads customer experience and marketing at Cribl. She has spent over 20 years at high velocity tech companies, connecting people, ideas, and technology together to create business-changing outcomes. Her technical background gives her a deep understanding of how to passionately market across varied audiences.

Chris Cesio is Chief Revenue Officer at Exabeam where he leads the worldwide sales organization and is responsible for aligning all revenue-generating departments. With more than 20 years of experience in sales and channel management, Cesio is a veteran cybersecurity sales leader in Silicon Valley.