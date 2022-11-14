informa
Unpatched Zimbra Platforms Are Probably Compromised, CISA Says

Attackers are targeting Zimbra systems in the public and private sectors, looking to exploit multiple vulnerabilities, CISA says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
November 14, 2022
Source: GK Images via Alamy

Security teams running unpatched, Internet-connected Zimbra Collaboration Suites (ZCS) should just go ahead and assume compromise, and take immediate detection and response action.

That's according to a new alert issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which flagged active Zimbra exploits for CVE-2022-24682, CVE-2022-27924, CVE-2022-27925, which are being chained with CVE-2022-37042, and CVE-2022-30333. The attacks lead to remote code execution and access to the Zimbra platform.

The result could be quite risky when it comes to shielding sensitive information and preventing email-based follow-on threats: ZCS is a suite of business communications services that includes an email server and a Web client for accessing messages via the cloud.

CISA, along with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), provided detection details and indicators of compromise (IoCs) to help security teams.

"Cyber-threat actors may be targeting unpatched ZCS instances in both government and private sector networks," according to a Zimbra advisory.

CISA and the MS-ISAC strongly urged users and administrators to apply the guidance in the Recommendations section of this Cybersecurity Advisory to help secure their organization's systems against malicious cyberactivity.

