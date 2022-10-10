informa
/
Announcements
Event
Strategies for DDoS Resilience and Response | Oct 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Using Zero Trust to Protect Remote and Home Workers | Oct 6 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Remote Workforce
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Zimbra RCE Bug Under Active Attack

A flaw in unpatched Zimbra email servers could allow attackers to obtain remote code execution by pushing malicious files past filters.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 10, 2022
Abstract image of bug crawling on circuit board to illustrate software security flaw
Source: South West Images Scotland via Alamy

Administrators running Zimbra servers are being warned to update their systems with the "pax" utility by researchers, who have observed cyberattackers actively attempting to exploit a known flaw.

Zimbra is a cloud-hosted email and employee collaboration platform. The bug, being tracked as CVE-2022-41352, exists in the virus-scan process for incoming emails; it could allow malicious files to get through, ultimately leading to remote code execution (RCE).

Synacor, the development company behind Zimbra, issued an alert to users on Sept. 14, warning admins they needed to install the pax package against the vulnerability,

Now, Rapid7 researchers said in a blog post that they have observed active exploitation of the flaw in the wild, and urged administrators who haven't already, to update their systems. 

Synacor added that Ubuntu users should have already had the pax package installed automatically.

"The vulnerability is due to the method (cpio) in which Zimbra’s antivirus engine (Amavis) scans inbound emails," the Rapid7 team explained in an Oct. 6 blog post. "Zimbra has provided a workaround, which is to install the pax utility and restart the Zimbra services."

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsThreat IntelligenceAttacks/BreachesApplication SecurityVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports