Name That Toon: Near Miss

Where's a good tailwind when you need it? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Aug. 14, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, Joe Ayella, whose caption for last month's contest, "Future Shock," rose above a creative collection of contenders to capture first place. Your gift card is on the way. As always, we appreciate everyone who took the time to participate.