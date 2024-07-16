Name That Toon: Near Miss
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
July 16, 2024
Where's a good tailwind when you need it? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Aug. 14, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Congratulations, Joe Ayella, whose caption for last month's contest, "Future Shock," rose above a creative collection of contenders to capture first place. Your gift card is on the way. As always, we appreciate everyone who took the time to participate.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Tracking the Untrackable: Taking a Proactive Approach to Emerging Risks
Data Protection Essentials: Proactive PII Leak Prevention and Data Mapping for GDPR
5 Essential Insights into Generative AI for Security Leaders
Cisco Panoptica for Simplified Cloud-Native Application Security
ESG E-Book: Taking a Holistic Approach to Securing Cloud-Native Application Development