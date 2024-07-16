Name That Toon: Near Miss

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

July 16, 2024

1 Min Read
Caption contest for 2 people on mountain flying paper planes to box labeled AI on another mountain. Planes are missing & falling between mountains.
Source: John Klossner

Where's a good tailwind when you need it? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Aug. 14, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations, Joe Ayella, whose caption for last month's contest, "Future Shock," rose above a creative collection of contenders to capture first place. Your gift card is on the way. As always, we appreciate everyone who took the time to participate.

DRtoon_June2024-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Lightning bolt storm over Casa Grande, Arizona
Endpoint Security
Akira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish HoursAkira Ransomware: Lightning-Fast Data Exfiltration in 2-ish Hours
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jul 11, 2024
5 Min Read
Old-fashioned alarm clock
Vulnerabilities & Threats
CISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up CallCISA Takedown of Ivanti Systems Is a Wake-up Call
byCharles Herder
Jul 9, 2024
5 Min Read
Infostealer concept with male hooded figure agains dark background
Application Security
Attackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 MonthsAttackers Have Been Leveraging Microsoft Zero-Day for 18 Months
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 10, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events