Name That Toon: Future Shock

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

June 17, 2024

Source: John Klossner

The future looks, well, ominous. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the danger lurking, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the July 10, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading June Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

The winning caption for last month's contest, "Buzz Kill," flew into us via LinkedIn from James N., a cyber threat investigator at NCR Atleos.

DRtoon_May2024_winner.jpg

As always, a big thank you to everyone who played!

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
