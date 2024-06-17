Name That Toon: Future Shock
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
June 17, 2024
The future looks, well, ominous. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the danger lurking, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the July 10, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading June Toon."
Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner
The winning caption for last month's contest, "Buzz Kill," flew into us via LinkedIn from James N., a cyber threat investigator at NCR Atleos.
As always, a big thank you to everyone who played!
