Name That Edge Toon: Pointing Fingers

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

August 5, 2024

Caption contest for scene of workers seated in chairs in a circle with laptops. Everyone is pointing their figures at the next person, implying blame
Source: John Klossner

Someone did — or didn't — do something they should or shouldn't have, but no one wants to claim responsibility. What's your take? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win its creator a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the August 28, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading August Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Props to Marcello Delcaro, implementation manager at Exiger, whose caption for last month's "Cyber Cloudburst" contest snagged first place and a $25 Amazon gift card. Many thanks to all who played!

EdgeToon_July2024_winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

