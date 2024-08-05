Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Pointing Fingers
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
August 5, 2024
Someone did — or didn't — do something they should or shouldn't have, but no one wants to claim responsibility. What's your take? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above, and our favorite will win its creator a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the August 28, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading August Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Props to Marcello Delcaro, implementation manager at Exiger, whose caption for last month's "Cyber Cloudburst" contest snagged first place and a $25 Amazon gift card. Many thanks to all who played!
About the Author(s)
Name That Edge Toon: Pointing FingersAugust 5, 2024
