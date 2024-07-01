Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.

Name That Edge Toon: Cyber Cloudburst

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

July 1, 2024

1 Min Read
Come up with caption to describe scene of workers at desks on top of a cloud and 3 workers falling while using laptop, phone and tablet
Source: John Klossner

Put on your waterproof thinking caps and come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the July 31, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to Leeward Security founder and CEO Terry Woloszyn, whose caption for last month's "Zonked Out" contest snagged first place and a $25 Amazon gift card.

EdgeToon_June2024-winner.jpg

Thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas.

About the Author(s)

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

