Name That Edge Toon: Cyber Cloudburst

July 1, 2024
Put on your waterproof thinking caps and come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene, above. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the July 31, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading July Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Congratulations go to Leeward Security founder and CEO Terry Woloszyn, whose caption for last month's "Zonked Out" contest snagged first place and a $25 Amazon gift card.
Thank you to everyone who submitted their ideas.
