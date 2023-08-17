Intelligent Vigilance: Empowering Security with Threat Intel's CoPilot AI

Cybersixgill’s Michael-Angelo Zummo talks about the impact of artificial intelligence, and the issues and questions it creates for customers. He notes that AI arrives with benefits and downsides and offers guidance for how customers can safely navigate AI’s pitfalls. Zummo also describes how customers combine AI with threat intelligence. He also discusses how threat analysts can use AI to make their jobs easier, as well as Cybersixgill’s new generative AI capabilities.

About the Speaker: Michael-Angelo Zummo is a Cyber Threat Intelligence Specialist at Sixgill. He is a US Marine Corps veteran that started his career as a cryptologic linguist and intelligence analyst. He served at the NSA (National Security Agency) in South Korea where he supported national security against foreign threats. Zummo earned his Masters in Cybercrime Investigations and Cybersecurity from Boston University, where he transitioned from national security to digital forensics, dark web intelligence, and law enforcement.