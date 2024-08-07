Dark Reading News Desk Live From Black Hat USA 2024

The Dark Reading team once again welcomes the world's top cybersecurity experts to the Dark Reading News Desk live from Black Hat USA 2024. Tune into the livestream.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 7, 2024

The Dark Reading News Desk will live stream from Black Hat USA 2024 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The video will also be available on YouTube following the live stream.

You don't have to trek to Las Vegas to experience the best of Black Hat USA 2024.

The Dark Reading team is back again with the News Desk, steaming live from the heart of the Black Hat action at Mandalay Bay.

During two full days of live Black Hat coverage, Dark Reading has invited the world's top cybersecurity researchers, leaders, and experts to sit down at the News Desk and take on today's most pressing issues, including the rise of artificial intelligence and the evaluation of national cybersecurity strategies, as well as analyst forecasts into the year ahead and beyond.

On Aug. 7, Dark Reading welcomes Omdia director Maxine Holt to break down the highlights from the Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat, as well as MITRE engineers Marissa Dotter and Alexander Byrne, who will discuss their research on large language models for offensive use. Columbia University scholar Jason Healy also will stop by to share insights into his Black Hat USA 2024 Briefing, "Is Defense Winning?"

On Thursday, the Dark Reading News Desk lineup continues with Akamai researcher David Ori, who will offer highlights from his Black Hat Briefing on VPN post-exploitation techniques. In addition, Narayana Pappu, CEO of Zendata, will talk about the privacy risks inherent with post-cookie advertising tech solutions, and Michael Bargury, chief technology officer of Zenity, will reveal what he found in his research on the much-talked-about Microsoft Copilot.

Join the Dark Reading News Desk for ongoing, up-to-the-minute coverage of the very best of Black Hat USA 2024 from wherever you are. It's sure to be two full days of conversations you won't hear anywhere else.

Read more about:

Black Hat News

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

The VMware by Broadcom logo
Сloud Security
Ransomware Gangs Exploit ESXi Bug for Instant, Mass Encryption of VMsRansomware Gangs Exploit ESXi Bug for Instant, Mass Encryption of VMs
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jul 30, 2024
3 Min Read
Thief in face mask stealing laptop computer
Сloud Security
Cyberattackers Accessed HealthEquity Customer Info via Third PartyCyberattackers Accessed HealthEquity Customer Info via Third Party
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jul 30, 2024
4 Min Read
ServiceNow logo on smartphone screen
Сloud Security
Patch Now: ServiceNow Critical RCE Bugs Under Active ExploitPatch Now: ServiceNow Critical RCE Bugs Under Active Exploit
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jul 29, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events