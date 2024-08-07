The Dark Reading News Desk will live stream from Black Hat USA 2024 on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and Thursday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The video will also be available on YouTube following the live stream.

You don't have to trek to Las Vegas to experience the best of Black Hat USA 2024.

The Dark Reading team is back again with the News Desk, steaming live from the heart of the Black Hat action at Mandalay Bay.

During two full days of live Black Hat coverage, Dark Reading has invited the world's top cybersecurity researchers, leaders, and experts to sit down at the News Desk and take on today's most pressing issues, including the rise of artificial intelligence and the evaluation of national cybersecurity strategies, as well as analyst forecasts into the year ahead and beyond.

On Aug. 7, Dark Reading welcomes Omdia director Maxine Holt to break down the highlights from the Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat, as well as MITRE engineers Marissa Dotter and Alexander Byrne, who will discuss their research on large language models for offensive use. Columbia University scholar Jason Healy also will stop by to share insights into his Black Hat USA 2024 Briefing, "Is Defense Winning?"

On Thursday, the Dark Reading News Desk lineup continues with Akamai researcher David Ori, who will offer highlights from his Black Hat Briefing on VPN post-exploitation techniques. In addition, Narayana Pappu, CEO of Zendata, will talk about the privacy risks inherent with post-cookie advertising tech solutions, and Michael Bargury, chief technology officer of Zenity, will reveal what he found in his research on the much-talked-about Microsoft Copilot.

Join the Dark Reading News Desk for ongoing, up-to-the-minute coverage of the very best of Black Hat USA 2024 from wherever you are. It's sure to be two full days of conversations you won't hear anywhere else.