informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
video

CrowdSec: What the 'Network Effect' Brings to the Cybersecurity Table

In this Dark Reading News Desk segment, CrowdSec CEO/co-founder Philippe Humeau discusses how the concept of a network effect applies to threat management.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 17, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney chats with Philippe Humeau, CEO and Co-Founder, CrowdSec
Source: Dark Reading

The value of a utility increases as more people use it —and Philippe Humeau of CrowdSec shows how this “Network Effect” applies to cybersecurity and threat management. He updates security pros on bourgeoning threats like cybercrime over IPv6, or the impact when cloud service providers failure to ban malicious IP addresses. Humeau also weighs in on whether individual IP addresses should be ignored or blocked, as well as how attackers have repurposed virtual private networks and Tor to wreak their havoc.

About the Speaker: Philippe Humeau graduated in 1999 as IT security engineer from EPITA (Paris, France). He founded his first company at the same time and quickly oriented it towards penetration testing and high-security hosting. He was also deeply involved in Magento’s community creation & animation in France and versed in eCommerce (wrote 4 books on the topic). In 2020, he founded CrowdSec, a company editing an eponymous open-source and collaborative IPS, leveraging both IP behavior & reputation to create a community and tackle the mass scale hacking problem. His crushes will forever be IT security, DevSecOps, and entrepreneurship.

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsRiskCloudSecurity Monitoring
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports