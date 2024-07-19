China's APT41 Targets Global Logistics, Utilities Companies

One of China's more prolific threat groups, APT41, is carrying out a sustained cyber espionage campaign targeting organizations in multiple sectors, including global shipping and logistics, media and entertainment, technology, and the automotive industry.

The advanced persistent threat (APT) actor appears to have launched the new campaign sometime in early 2023. Since then, the group has successfully infiltrated multiple victim networks and maintained prolonged access on them, Google's Mandiant security group said this week in a joint analysis with Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG). Most of the affected organizations are located in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

APT41 is sort of an umbrella descriptor for a collective of China-based threat actors engaged in cyber espionage, supply chain attacks, and financially motivated cybercrime around the globe since at least 2012. Over the years security researchers have identified multiple subgroups as being part of the APT41 collective, including Wicked Panda, Winnti, Suckfly, and Barium. These groups have stolen trade secrets, intellectual property, healthcare related data and other sensitive information from US organizations and entities around the word on behalf of the Chinese government. In 2020, the US government indicted five members of APT41 for participating in or contributing to attacks on more than 100 companies worldwide. Those charges have done little to deter the group's activities so far, however.

APT41's Widespread Geographic Impact

Nearly all but one of the targeted organizations in the shipping and logistics sector were based in the Middle East and Europe, while all organizations that APT41 targeted in the media and entertainment sector were located in Asia. Many victims within the shipping and logistics sectors have operations across multiple continents, either as subsidiaries or affiliates of large multinational companies in the same sector, Mandiant researchers said.

"An analysis of victim organizations within specific sectors reveals a notable geographic distribution," Mandiant researchers said in its blog post.

Further, "Mandiant has detected reconnaissance activity directed towards similar organizations operating within other countries such as Singapore," the security vendor wrote. "At the time of the publication, neither Mandiant nor Google TAG have any indicators of these organizations being compromised by APT41, but it could potentially indicate an expanded scope of targeting."

Mandiant researchers also said it had observed APT41 actors using a range of custom tools in its ongoing campaign, including those for dropping malware on target systems, establishing backdoors, moving laterally in compromised networks, and exfiltrating data from them. The tools include two Web shells for persistence, called AntsWord and BlueBeam, which the threat actor has been using to download a dropper called DustPan, which in turn attempts to load the Beacon post-compromise tool on victim systems.

In addition to this, Mandiant said it observed APT41 use a hitherto unseen multi-stage plugin framework called DustTrap for decrypting malicious payloads and executing them in memory so as to enable communication between the compromised system and APT-41 controlled systems and infrastructure. "DustPan has been used by APT41 as far back as 2021, but DustTrap was first seen in this activity," says Ben Read, head of cyber espionage analysis at Mandiant.

Other tools that APT41 actors have effectively deployed in the current campaign include malware dubbed SQLULDR2 for copying data from Oracle Databases and PineGrove for exfiltrating large volumes of data from a compromised network to a OneDrive account for subsequent analysts.

"APT41 has always had a global mandate, so while their targeting in this campaign likely reflects current PRC priorities, the widespread nature is consistent with what we have seen previously from them," Read says.

So far, Mandiant has found no evidence to suggest that APT41 are seeking to monetize their attacks in the current campaign in any way. "However, we do not have full insight into the post compromise activity, so can't say for sure."