Bugcrowd Unleashes Hacker Ingenuity for Proactive, Crowdsourced Security

Casey Ellis and Dave Gerry of Bugcrowd stress the importance of crowdsourced threat intelligence, and also detail findings from the company’s recent report, “Inside the Mind of a Hacker.” The two outline the necessary components of a successful bug bounty program and discuss how T-Mobile recently created one of its own with Bugcrowd’s help. Ellis and Gerry also share tips for how organizations can scale up their bug bounty programs to make them more effective contributors to the organization’s security strategy.

About the Speakers: Dave Gerry most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Global Operations (COO) at WhiteHat Security, where he oversaw global revenue growth, service delivery and customer facing operations. Dave has been in the AppSec market for nearly a decade and has held key leadership positions within several cybersecurity companies such as WhiteHat Security, Veracode, Sumo Logic and The Herjavec Group. Dave is passionate about building programs that are repeatable, scalable and predictable, helping to drive customer business outcomes and technical value. He holds an MBA from Suffolk University and a BA from Merrimack College. He lives with his wife, Jaclyn, and two daughters, Caroline (5) and Addison (2), in Southern New Hampshire.

Casey is the Founder, Chairman and CTO of Bugcrowd. He is an 18-year veteran of information security, servicing clients ranging form startups to multinational corporations as a pentester, security and risk consultant and solutions architect, then most recently as a career entrepreneur. Casey pioneered the Crowdsourced Security as a Service model launching the first bug bounty programs on the Bugcrowd platform in 2012, and co-founded the disclose.io vulnerability standardization project in 2016. A proud ex-pat of Sydney, Australia, Casey lives with his wife and two kids in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is happy as long as he’s passionately pursuing potential.