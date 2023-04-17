informa
Physical Security
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: Lucky Charm

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
April 17, 2023
Caption contest: 2 people and a rabbit scanning badges to get into building, but rabbit's badge is rabbit's foot lucky charm
Source: John Klossner

Easter is over, and now it's time for the bunny to head back to the office. What do you think our fluffy friend is saying? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the May 10, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

Congratulations to Alan Ortiz for his clever caption, below, in response to our March contest, "It's E-Live!" Mary Shelley, Mel Brooks, and Gene Wilder would all be proud! And thank you, readers, for all the great submissions!

Reboots are the worst, but he loves patch Tuesdays.

