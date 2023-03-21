informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Commentary

Name That Toon: It's E-Live!

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
March 21, 2023
Need a caption for a cartoon of Frankenstein laying strapped down while using a smartphone, with two people in background
Source: John Klossner

The Monster using a mobile device is certainly not the way Frankenstein author Mary Shelley — or evenYoung Frankenstein screenplay writers Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder — ever envisioned him. But modern times call for a modern creature, and now it's up to you to set the updated scene with a clever cybersecurity-related caption. Our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the April 12, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading March Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

A round of applause goes to Todd Schamberger, information security manager/CISSP at accounting firm Miller Kaplan. Todd's caption (below) hit the nail — er, computer — right on its head. And a big thanks to all who submitted their ideas!

ICS/OT SecurityThreat IntelligenceRiskPhysical SecurityPerimeterOperationsCloudAttacks/BreachesMobileIoTEndpointRemote WorkforceCareers & PeopleApplication SecurityAnalytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Outlook Vulnerability Could Be 2023's 'It' Bug
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Employees Are Feeding Sensitive Biz Data to ChatGPT, Raising Security Fears
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Zero-Day Bugs Allow Security Feature Bypass
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
How Patch Tuesday Keeps the Beat After 20 Years
Andrada Fiscutean, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports