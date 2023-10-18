The Need for a Cybersecurity-Centric Business Culture

Highly experienced information security team in place? Check.

Leading endpoint detection software and monitoring in place? Check.

Multifactor authentication enabled on all environment entry points? Check.

By all accounts, cutting-edge technology and skilled cybersecurity resources should be the end of the story for ensuring network integrity, right? If only it were that simple. With a recent survey indicating that 74% of cyber incidents include a human component to enable a threat actor, a company must do more to ensure a culture of cybersecurity and to protect its organization.

So what does more look like?

A More Secure Organization

More starts with understanding there is always a cybersecurity risk and ultimately ends with an established culture across all levels of the organization committed to collectively mitigating that risk. Let's run through a few approaches that can help establish that culture and, thus, a more secure organization.

It starts at the top: Building a culture from the top down is not a new concept, but its relevance to cybersecurity within organizations is gaining the traction it deserves. At a base level, in order to simply have the technical applications and experienced personnel in place to adequately protect an organization, you need the individuals with the purse strings to be onboard. The sell likely has become easier over the past several years as incidents are in the news, the visibility grows, and those in the C-suite see similarly situated organizations fall victim to cyberattacks. At the end of the day, the message needs to be loud and clear from an organization's leadership that: a) we understand and appreciate the evolving cybersecurity risk to our company; and b) we are willing to invest in the security of our environment (both from technical and non-technical standpoints) to protect our business.

At the end of the day, building a culture of cybersecurity is achievable by acknowledging its importance and consistently reinforcing that message. The goal is to have people thinking and talking about cybersecurity as part of their normal course of business and not simply in the context of "another training" or as something completely divorced from their role. When you find your teams are having a conversation about the latest phishing test email (for a free Thanksgiving turkey) or a recent cyber event impacting a competitor, you are witnessing the true reflection of a successful culture of cybersecurity. You should take a moment to applaud your team's success, and then, of course, plan for how to keep it going.