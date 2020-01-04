COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary

Check out Dark Reading's updated, exclusive news and commentary surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

4/1/2020

The SOC Emergency Room Faces Malware Pandemic

To keep users and networks healthy and secure, security teams need to mimic countries that have taken on COVID-19 with a rapid, disciplined approach.

3/31/2020

Patching Poses Security Problems with Move to More Remote Work

Security teams were not ready for the wholesale move to remote work and the sudden expansion of the attack surface area, experts say

3/31/2020

Why Third-Party Risk Management Has Never Been More Important

Given today's coronavirus pandemic, the need for companies to collect cybersecurity data about their business partners is more critical than ever. Here's how to start.

3/31/2020

Limited-Time Free Offers to Secure the Enterprise Amid COVID-19

These products and services could be of immediate help to infosec pros now protecting their organizations while working from home.

3/27/2020

Purported Brute-Force Attack Aims at Linksys Routers as More People Work Remotely

The attack takes control of poorly secured network devices, redirecting Web addresses to a COVID-themed landing page that attempts to fool victims into downloading malware.

3/26/2020

How Zoom, Netflix, and Dropbox are Staying Online During the Pandemic

Inside the efforts to keep the quarantined world's popular Internet services running smoothly.

3/25/2020

COVID-19: Getting Ready for the Next Business Continuity Challenge

What comes after you've empowered your remote workforce in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? Dealing with a large portion of that workforce getting sick at the same time.

3/24/2020

Cybercriminals' Promises to Pause During Pandemic Amount to Little

As pandemic worsens, online profiteering -- from frausters to ransomware operators to cybercriminal hacking -- continues unabated, despite some promises from the underground.

3/23/2020

FBI Warns of Fake CDC Emails in COVID-19 Phishing Alert

Fraudsters exploit concerns by claiming to offer virus-related information or promising stimulus checks.

3/23/2020

8 Infosec Page-Turners for Days Spent Indoors

Stuck inside and looking for a new read? Check out these titles written by security practitioners and reporters across the industry.

3/20/2020

Attack Surface, Vulnerabilities Increase as Orgs Respond to COVID-19 Crisis

In typical fashion, attackers are gearing up to take advantage of the surge in teleworking prompted by the pandemic.

3/19/2020

DDoS Attack Targets German Food Delivery Service

Liefrando delivers food from more than 15,000 restaurants in Germany, where people under COVID-19 restrictions depend on the service.

3/19/2020

VPN Usage Surges as More Nations Shut Down Offices

As social distancing becomes the norm, interest in virtual private networks has rocketed, with some providers already seeing a doubling in users and traffic since the beginning of the year.

3/17/2020

Attorney General Directs DoJ to Prioritize Coronavirus Crime

Criminal activity related to the pandemic cannot be tolerated, William Barr states in memo.

3/17/2020

Security Lessons We've Learned (So Far) from COVID-19

Takeaways about fighting new fires, securely enabling remote workforces, and human nature during difficult times.

3/16/2020

Privacy in a Pandemic: What You Can (and Can't) Ask Employees

Businesses struggle to strike a balance between workplace health and employees' privacy rights in the midst of a global health emergency.

3/12/2020

Working from Home? These Tips Can Help You Adapt

COVID-19 means many people are doing their jobs from outside the confines of the office. That may not be as easy as it sounds.

3/9/2020

Malware Campaign Feeds on Coronavirus Fears

A new malware campaign that offers a "coronavirus map" delivers a well-known data-stealer.

2/13/2020

Coronavirus Raises New Business Continuity, Phishing Challenges for InfoSec

What happens when understaffed security teams at home and abroad are sequestered in physical quarantine zones?

