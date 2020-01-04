Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary

Check out Dark Reading's updated, exclusive news and commentary surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source: CDC Newsroom Image library
Image Source: CDC Newsroom Image library

4/1/2020
The SOC Emergency Room Faces Malware Pandemic
To keep users and networks healthy and secure, security teams need to mimic countries that have taken on COVID-19 with a rapid, disciplined approach.

3/31/2020
Patching Poses Security Problems with Move to More Remote Work
Security teams were not ready for the wholesale move to remote work and the sudden expansion of the attack surface area, experts say

3/31/2020 
Why Third-Party Risk Management Has Never Been More Important
Given today's coronavirus pandemic, the need for companies to collect cybersecurity data about their business partners is more critical than ever. Here's how to start.

3/31/2020
Limited-Time Free Offers to Secure the Enterprise Amid COVID-19
These products and services could be of immediate help to infosec pros now protecting their organizations while working from home.

3/27/2020
Purported Brute-Force Attack Aims at Linksys Routers as More People Work Remotely
The attack takes control of poorly secured network devices, redirecting Web addresses to a COVID-themed landing page that attempts to fool victims into downloading malware.

3/26/2020
How Zoom, Netflix, and Dropbox are Staying Online During the Pandemic
Inside the efforts to keep the quarantined world's popular Internet services running smoothly.

3/25/2020
COVID-19: Getting Ready for the Next Business Continuity Challenge
What comes after you've empowered your remote workforce in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic? Dealing with a large portion of that workforce getting sick at the same time.

3/24/2020
Cybercriminals' Promises to Pause During Pandemic Amount to Little
As pandemic worsens, online profiteering -- from frausters to ransomware operators to cybercriminal hacking -- continues unabated, despite some promises from the underground. 

3/23/2020  
FBI Warns of Fake CDC Emails in COVID-19 Phishing Alert
Fraudsters exploit concerns by claiming to offer virus-related information or promising stimulus checks.

3/23/2020  
8 Infosec Page-Turners for Days Spent Indoors
Stuck inside and looking for a new read? Check out these titles written by security practitioners and reporters across the industry.

3/20/2020 
Attack Surface, Vulnerabilities Increase as Orgs Respond to COVID-19 Crisis
In typical fashion, attackers are gearing up to take advantage of the surge in teleworking prompted by the pandemic.

3/19/2020
DDoS Attack Targets German Food Delivery Service
Liefrando delivers food from more than 15,000 restaurants in Germany, where people under COVID-19 restrictions depend on the service.

3/19/2020
VPN Usage Surges as More Nations Shut Down Offices
As social distancing becomes the norm, interest in virtual private networks has rocketed, with some providers already seeing a doubling in users and traffic since the beginning of the year.

3/17/2020 
Attorney General Directs DoJ to Prioritize Coronavirus Crime
Criminal activity related to the pandemic cannot be tolerated, William Barr states in memo.

3/17/2020 
Security Lessons We've Learned (So Far) from COVID-19
Takeaways about fighting new fires, securely enabling remote workforces, and human nature during difficult times.

3/16/2020 
Privacy in a Pandemic: What You Can (and Can't) Ask Employees
Businesses struggle to strike a balance between workplace health and employees' privacy rights in the midst of a global health emergency.

3/12/2020 
Working from Home? These Tips Can Help You Adapt
COVID-19 means many people are doing their jobs from outside the confines of the office. That may not be as easy as it sounds.

3/9/2020 
Malware Campaign Feeds on Coronavirus Fears
A new malware campaign that offers a "coronavirus map" delivers a well-known data-stealer.

2/13/2020
Coronavirus Raises New Business Continuity, Phishing Challenges for InfoSec
What happens when understaffed security teams at home and abroad are sequestered in physical quarantine zones?

 

RyanSepe
50%
50%
RyanSepe,
 User Rank: Ninja
3/31/2020 | 7:47:40 PM
Effective Grouping
This is a great way to quick truncate down the subject matter during these times. Staying informed can be one of our greatest tools in uncertain times such as this.
