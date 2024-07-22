Linx Security Launches With Identity Management Platform

Identity management is one of the biggest security challenges facing organizations today. Indeed, several recent security breaches have been the result of attackers stealing credentials or accessing a forgotten account. If an account is not actively used — perhaps an employee is no longer with the company, for example — malicious login attempts may not be detected in time.

Tel Aviv-based security startup Linx Security is using artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to tackle identity management challenges. The company's technology maps an organization's environment to find all accounts and collect data related to user access permissions. The platform monitors relationships among users, identities, and access rights and privileges to data and resources. Organizations can look at the relationships to shrink their attack surface, achieve and maintain compliance, and streamline operations, the company said.

Few details have emerged about how the technology works beyond the fact it uses AI, but the gist is it links and maps identities to active employees. Any identities that can't be connected to employees still in the company or belong to current employees but have never been used can be removed. The platform can also manage service accounts and other machine-based identities, Linx said.

The company did not disclose any information about customers but said they span the technology, financial services, real estate, and retail sectors.

The company's two co-founders, Israel Duanis (CEO) and Niv Goldenberg (CPO), have ties within the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem. Duanis previously was at Check Point Software and Goldenberg worked at Transmit Security and Adallom before it was acquired by Microsoft. Several of the individual investors in Linx have ties to Transmit, Wiz, and Adallom.

As part of the launch, Linx raised $27 million in Series A funding in a round led by Index Ventures and Cyberstarts. Founded in 2023, Linx previously raised $6 million in a round led by Cyberstarts.