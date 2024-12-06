News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.

Microsoft Expands Access to Windows Recall AI Feature

The activity-recording capability has drawn concerns from the security community and privacy experts, but the tech giant is being measured in its gradual rollout, which is still in preview mode.

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

December 6, 2024

Microsoft has expanded access for its Windows Recall feature to Copilot+ PCs that use AMD and Intel chipsets, after initially offering it to users with Snapdragon-powered machines. And, it has now launched in Europe.

The launch is part of a gradual rollout that for now is in a preview phase within the Windows Insiders testing community.

Recall is an AI-powered feature that allows PC users to record everything they do on their computers, and then go back to a desired "snapshot" of activity later. It's a useful tool, as Microsoft pointed out in its expansion announcement on Dec. 6: "It's now possible to quickly find and get back to apps, websites, images, or documents just by describing its content." But the capability also has sparked ongoing concerns about privacy and data security (Microsoft keeps and hosts the recorded content in the cloud), as well as the potential for the feature to be compromised and used for cyber-espionage ends.

The tech giant appears to be taking those concerns seriously; in June, it beefed up its planned privacy and security features for Recall, including data encryption, turning Recall off by default, and requiring users to enroll in Windows Hello biometrics authentication to prove they're present at the keyboard as recording is happening. It also added it to its bug bounty program to track down exploitable security vulnerabilities.

Microsoft has taken its time with the launch in light of the concerns; after being set to go live in June, Redmond pushed the release date for Recall back to October, and then to November, when it finally became available in limited release.

About the Author

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading

Tara Seals has 20+ years of experience as a journalist, analyst and editor in the cybersecurity, communications and technology space. Prior to Dark Reading, Tara was Editor in Chief at Threatpost, and prior to that, the North American news lead for Infosecurity Magazine. She also spent 13 years working for Informa (formerly Virgo Publishing), as executive editor and editor-in-chief at publications focused on both the service provider and the enterprise arenas. A Texas native, she holds a B.A. from Columbia University, lives in Western Massachusetts with her family and is on a never-ending quest for good Mexican food in the Northeast.

