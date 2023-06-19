informa
Commentary

Name That Toon: Time to Spare?

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
June 19, 2023
DRToon_June2023.jpg
Source: John Klossner

Have a few minutes to spare? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above. If it strikes our fancy, you could win a $25 Amazon gift card!

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the July 12, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading June Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

Dark Reading reader David is having a great month! He already won The Edge's "Spring Chickens" May cartoon caption contest, and now he's done it again with the main site's "One by One" May contest. Congratulations, David, and a big thanks to all who played.

Editors' Choice
Easily Exploitable Microsoft Visual Studio Bug Opens Developers to Takeover
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
ChatGPT Hallucinations Open Developers to Supply Chain Malware Attacks
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Cl0p Claims the MOVEit Attack; Here's How the Gang Did It
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cybercrooks Scrape OpenAI API Keys to Pirate GPT-4
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
