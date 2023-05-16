informa
Name That Toon: One by One

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
May 16, 2023
Source: John Klossner

Your marching orders are simple: Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above. Now comes the harder part: coming up with the winning caption!

Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card. Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the June 7, 2023, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading May Toon."
  • Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner

We burrowed through many great caption ideas (thank you, readers) to pick our fave for last month's contest, "Lucky Charm." And that person is ... Chris Roe, security analyst at Voxtur Analytics, whose caption appears below. Congratulations! A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way.

