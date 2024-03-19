Name That Toon: Bridge the Gap

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
March 19, 2024
That bridge you said you'd cross when you'd come to it? Well, time's up! Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the April 15, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading March Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Congratulations to Mark Zijdemans. The mission critical cloud engineer at DirectVPS, based in the Netherlands, came up with the winning caption for March's "Keys to the Kingdom" cartoon contest:
Thanks to all who participated.
About the Author(s)
