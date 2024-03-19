Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

Name That Toon: Bridge the Gap
That bridge you said you'd cross when you'd come to it? Well, time's up! Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the April 15, 2024, deadline:

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations to Mark Zijdemans. The mission critical cloud engineer at DirectVPS, based in the Netherlands, came up with the winning caption for March's "Keys to the Kingdom" cartoon contest:

DRtoon_Feb2024_winner.jpg

Thanks to all who participated.

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

