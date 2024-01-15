Are these people coming or going? Is the Wi-Fi here any good? And where's Wilson? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the February 12, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."

Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

The prize for December's "Just for Kicks" cartoon contest goes to none other than retired Department of Defense software developer and multiple-time-contest-winner Chad F. Congrats! His caption appears below.