Name That Toon: Cast AdriftName That Toon: Cast Adrift

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

January 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Caption contest for image of 2 people floating toward a deserted island with a cubicle equipped with a computer, desk and chair
Source: John Klossner

Are these people coming or going? Is the Wi-Fi here any good? And where's Wilson? Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the February 12, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."

  • Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

The prize for December's "Just for Kicks" cartoon contest goes to none other than retired Department of Defense software developer and multiple-time-contest-winner Chad F. Congrats! His caption appears below.

DRtoon_Dec2023_winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

