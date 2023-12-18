Sponsored By

Name That Toon: Just for KicksName That Toon: Just for Kicks

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

December 18, 2023

1 Min Read
Caption contest for image of rockette dancers in kickline holding phones up high to take selfies
Source: John Klossner

Start spreading the news — it's time for a new cartoon contest. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the January 10, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading December Toon."

  • Via social media: X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

It's a slam dunk for Matt Tomkins! The federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission captured first place for November's "Slam Dunk" cartoon contest. Congratulations, Matt!

DRtoon_Nov2023_winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Photo illustration of smart glasses concept, a woman holding a pair of glasses with a cyber-style overlay
Сloud Security
Meta's AI-Powered Ray-Bans Portend Privacy IssuesMeta's AI-Powered Ray-Bans Portend Privacy Issues
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Dec 15, 2023
4 Min Read
South Georgia, St. Andrew's Bay. King penguins (Aptenodytes patagonica) looking at cell phone on a tripod
Endpoint Security
Smartphones That Help You Bust Out of the Android/iOS EcosystemSmartphones That Help You Bust Out of the Android/iOS Ecosystem
byKaren Spiegelman, Features Editor
Dec 16, 2023
4 Slides
Code on a screen with the word "Ransomware" in red
Cybersecurity Operations
Municipalities Face a Constant Battle as Ransomware SnowballsMunicipalities Face a Constant Battle as Ransomware Snowballs
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Dec 8, 2023
6 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events