Name That Toon: Just for KicksName That Toon: Just for Kicks
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
December 18, 2023
Start spreading the news — it's time for a new cartoon contest. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene, above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the January 10, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading December Toon."
Via social media: X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)
Last Month's Winner
It's a slam dunk for Matt Tomkins! The federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission captured first place for November's "Slam Dunk" cartoon contest. Congratulations, Matt!
