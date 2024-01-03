Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Name That Edge Toon: Frosty the Steel ManName That Edge Toon: Frosty the Steel Man
Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
January 3, 2024
So much for a corncob pipe, button nose, and two eyes made out of coal. Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
The contest ends on Jan. 25, 2024. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge January 2024 Toon."
Last Month's Winner
The winning caption for December's "On Your Mark..." cartoon comes courtesy of Scott Dowlen, IT manager at Odessa Separator Inc. Congrats, Scott, and thanks to all who played!
