So much for a corncob pipe, button nose, and two eyes made out of coal. Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on Jan. 25, 2024. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge January 2024 Toon."

Via social media: X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

The winning caption for December's "On Your Mark..." cartoon comes courtesy of Scott Dowlen, IT manager at Odessa Separator Inc. Congrats, Scott, and thanks to all who played!