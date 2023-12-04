Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
December 4, 2023
Is any job worth this much work? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
The contest ends on Dec. 27, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "The Edge December 2023 Toon."
Via social media: X/Twitterhttps://twitter.com/DarkReading/status/1731720775390875690, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Last Month's Winner
The winning caption for November's "Out for the Count" cartoon comes courtesy of Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia. Congrats, Paul, and thanks to all who played!
About the Author(s)
