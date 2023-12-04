Sponsored By

Name That Edge Toon: On Your Mark...Name That Edge Toon: On Your Mark...

Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

December 4, 2023

1 Min Read
Come up with a cartoon caption for image of two people who have to go through obstacle course to get to their work desks.
Source: John Klossner

Is any job worth this much work? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on Dec. 27, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

Last Month's Winner

The winning caption for November's "Out for the Count" cartoon comes courtesy of Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia. Congrats, Paul, and thanks to all who played!

EdgeToon_Nov2023-winner.jpg

About the Author(s)

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
