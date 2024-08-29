News, news analysis, and commentary on the latest trends in cybersecurity technology.
Dragos Expands Asset Visibility in Latest Platform Update
The latest release of the Dragos Platform provide industrial and critical infrastructure organizations with complete and enriched view of their OT environment.
August 29, 2024
Dragos updated its network visibility and cybersecurity platform with streamlined workflows for threat detection and vulnerability management in operation technology environments.
The latest updates include new local collector and file ingestion capabilities to expand the platform's data collection options. Dragos Platform also integrates with Drags WorldView intelligence and Neighorhood Keeper community intelligence to streamline vulnerability management, threat detection, and response workflows to defend against current and emerging threats, the company said. New filtering capabilities create asset inventor views to help teams answer questions about their OT environment.
Dragos said the platform was able to respond to FrostyGoop, the ninth known ICS malware discovered by Dragos in April. Dragos Threat Intelligence experts developed new detection analytics and response playbooks and pushed them to Platform users through a Knowledge Pack update, the company said. With this update, opted-in organizations in Neighborhood Keeper can automatically receive these pushed content updates within their Platform instances for immediate coverage, according to the company.
