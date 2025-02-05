Black Hat USA

Aug 2, 2025 TO Aug 7, 2025

Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA

Ready to level up your cybersecurity knowledge? Join us at the industry’s top cybersecurity event, where professionals and hackers of all levels gather to learn the latest risks, research, and trends in information security. Black Hat USA features top cybersecurity experts from across the globe, delivering their cutting-edge work and discoveries in a welcoming, vendor-neutral atmosphere. Don't miss out on this must-attend event!

Application Security
DeepSeek Jailbreak Reveals Its Entire System PromptDeepSeek Jailbreak Reveals Its Entire System Prompt
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Jan 31, 2025
5 Min Read
Endpoint Security
Super Bowl LIX Could Be a Magnet for CyberattacksSuper Bowl LIX Could Be a Magnet for Cyberattacks
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jan 28, 2025
5 Min Read
Endpoint Security
Crisis Simulations: A Top 2025 Concern for CISOsCrisis Simulations: A Top 2025 Concern for CISOs
byKristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading
Jan 27, 2025
2 Min Read
