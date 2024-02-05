Fresh 'Mispadu Stealer' Variant Emerges
Latest iteration of the malware appears aimed at targets in Mexico.
February 5, 2024
Researchers stumbled upon a new variant of the stealthy banking Trojan known as Mispadu Stealer.
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 team recently discovered the infostealer, which targets regions and URLs associated with Mexico, while they were searching for attacks exploiting the Windows SmartScreen bypass vulnerability CVE-2023-36025.
Mispadu — which researchers at ESET first discovered in 2019 — keeps evolving and changing its tactics.
In order to combat the threat of Mispadu Stealer infections, Unit 42 researchers stress that a "comprehensive and multifaceted approach to cybersecurity" is critical. "This approach includes staying informed on the latest threat intelligence, employing robust endpoint protection and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness among users," the researchers wrote in their report.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024
API Security: Protecting Your Application's Attack SurfaceFeb 29, 2024
Editor's Choice
Threat Terrain of the Modern Factory: Survey of Programmable Assets and Robot Software
Pixelle's OT Security Triumph with Security Inspection
The OT Zero Trust Handbook: Implementing the 4 Cornerstones of OT Security
2023 Snyk AI-Generated Code Security Report
Migrations Playbook for Saving Money with Snyk + AWS