Sponsored By

Fresh 'Mispadu Stealer' Variant Emerges

Latest iteration of the malware appears aimed at targets in Mexico.

Dark Reading Staff

February 5, 2024

1 Min Read
image of a Trojan horse
Source: The Lightwriter via Alamy Stock Photo

Researchers stumbled upon a new variant of the stealthy banking Trojan known as Mispadu Stealer.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 team recently discovered the infostealer, which targets regions and URLs associated with Mexico, while they were searching for attacks exploiting the Windows SmartScreen bypass vulnerability CVE-2023-36025.

Mispadu — which researchers at ESET first discovered in 2019 — keeps evolving and changing its tactics.

In order to combat the threat of Mispadu Stealer infections, Unit 42 researchers stress that a "comprehensive and multifaceted approach to cybersecurity" is critical. "This approach includes staying informed on the latest threat intelligence, employing robust endpoint protection and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness among users," the researchers wrote in their report.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Hacker wearing a hoodie on red digital Chinese flag
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
China Infiltrates US Critical Infrastructure in Ramp-up to ConflictChina Infiltrates US Critical Infrastructure in Ramp-up to Conflict
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Feb 1, 2024
5 Min Read
the cloudflare logo
Threat Intelligence
Cloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems CrackedCloudflare Falls Victim to Okta Breach, Atlassian Systems Cracked
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Feb 2, 2024
3 Min Read
Apple logo on black screen with message "Installing Software Update"
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
macOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery TechniquemacOS Malware Campaign Showcases Novel Delivery Technique
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Feb 2, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events