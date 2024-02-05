Fresh 'Mispadu Stealer' Variant Emerges

Researchers stumbled upon a new variant of the stealthy banking Trojan known as Mispadu Stealer.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 team recently discovered the infostealer, which targets regions and URLs associated with Mexico, while they were searching for attacks exploiting the Windows SmartScreen bypass vulnerability CVE-2023-36025.

Mispadu — which researchers at ESET first discovered in 2019 — keeps evolving and changing its tactics.

In order to combat the threat of Mispadu Stealer infections, Unit 42 researchers stress that a "comprehensive and multifaceted approach to cybersecurity" is critical. "This approach includes staying informed on the latest threat intelligence, employing robust endpoint protection and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness among users," the researchers wrote in their report.