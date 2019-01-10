5 Disruptive Trends Transforming Cybersecurity

Everything about IT has changed, but our security measures are still built around how we used to design software and systems. Where does security need to catch up with digital transformation - and how?

With the C-suite laying the gauntlet down for digital transformation in the enterprise — tying swift software delivery and market-adaptable tech services directly into core value propositions — many IT departments are entering an enlightenment period. CIOs, chief digital officers, DevOps visionaries, and plenty of collaborative tech industry luminaries have spurred on drastic changes in the past few years in how software is delivered, how infrastructure is run, and what IT architecture looks like.

These changes are already starting to be felt by security teams. But most in the industry have managed to muddle through some of the earliest stages of these transformative shifts clinging tentatively to the status quo. It's uncertain how long it will take, but those in that old guard are headed toward a wall of disruption.

(image source: Chinnapong, via Adobe Stock)

"Every single aspect of how we conceive of, build, write, deploy, run, and operate software has changed drastically in the last 10 years. We've gone from monolithic to microservices, waterfall to agile, on-premises to cloud, and so on," says Brendan Hannigan, CEO and co-founder of Sonrai Security. "But everything we do in the security world was built around how we used to build software."

As pilot projects in areas like containerization start to scale out and organizations move to cloud-first deployment policies, the same old, same old will quickly grow untenable. In fact, a number of trends are on track to seriously disrupt traditional security thinking and technology.

These trends will require CISOs and their teams to rethink security architectures, question old assumptions, rip-and-replace completely outdated security platforms, and invest in new security categories. Most importantly, these trends will demand security leaders work more collaboratively than they've ever have before to ensure they're in lockstep with the breathtaking pace of change that's remaking IT architecture and software delivery models today.

Here's a closer look at five trends putting the most pressure on security.

