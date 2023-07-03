informa
1 MIN READ
The Edge

Name That Edge Toon: Three-Ring Circus

Come up with a clever caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
July 03, 2023
EdgeToon_July2023.jpg

Let's see you tame this contest beast! Come up with a witty cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scary scene above, and our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on July 26, 2023. Here are four easy ways to send your ideas:

Last Month's Winner

The most eggcellent caption for our June "Spring Chickens" contest came via Twitter from Gerald Benischke, a debugger, breaker and fixer of software. Congratulations, Gerald, and thanks to everyone for playing!

