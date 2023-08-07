Name That Edge Toon: How Now?

Come up with an udderly amusing cybersecurity-related caption to explain the scene above, send it over, and our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on August 30, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

Email Darkreadingsubmission[email protected] with the subject line "The Edge August 2023 Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Last Month's Winner

Congratulations go to senior security engineer Bennett Wilkey, whose caption for last month's "Three-Ring Circus" contest won the lion's share of votes among Dark Reading editors. Many thanks to all who played!