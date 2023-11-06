informa
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
Name That Edge Toon: Out for the Count

Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption, and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
November 06, 2023
EdgeToon_Nov2023.jpg

Is this just a bad case of Mondays? Or is something else going on? Come up with a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the scene above. Our favorite submission will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

The contest ends on Nov. 29, 2023. Here are four easy ways to submit your ideas:

Last Month's Winner

The winning caption for October's "Office Artifacts" cartoon contest came via X/Twitter from Brian (aka "turkeyman801"). Congratulations! Thank you to all who participated.

