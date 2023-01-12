Use CircleCI? Here Are 3 Steps You Need to Take

As CircleCI continues to investigate the security incident affecting its continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, enterprise defenders should also be hunting for signs of malicious activities on third-party applications integrated with CircleCI.

In its Jan. 4 disclosure, CircleCI urged all users to rotate all secrets stored within the platform and to check internal logs for any signs of "unauthorized access" starting from Dec. 21, 2022. Since enterprises integrate software-as-a-service applications and other cloud providers, defenders should also hunt for signs of malicious behavior on those environments as well.

Step 1: Change Secrets

.The first step is to change all passwords, secrets, access tokens, environment variables, and public-private keypairs because the attackers may have stolen them. When organizations integrate CircleCI with other software-as-a-service and cloud providers, they provide CircleCI with those authentication tokens and secrets. The breach with CircleCI means the platform itself is compromised and all the SaaS platforms and cloud providers integrated with CircleCI because those credentials are now exposed.

CircleCI is offering a script CircleCI-Env-Inspector to export a JSON-formatted list of the names of CI secrets that need to be changed. The list would not contain the values of the secrets, CircleCI said.

To run this script, clone the repository and execute the run.sh file.

In subsequent updates, CircleCI said it has invalidated Project API tokens used by projects and that it has rotated all GitHub OAuth tokens on behalf of customers. Amazon Web Services is alerting customers via email with lists of potentially impacted tokens (subject line: [Action Required] CircleCI Security Alert to Rotate Access Keys.) that customers should change.

Step 2: Check CircleCI for Suspicious Activity

How can I access my audit logs for CircleCI? We have expanded access to self-serve audit logs to all customers, including free customers. Customers can access self-serve audit logs via our UI. Customers can query up to 30 days of data and have 30 days to download the resulting logs. While we understand the requests for access to CircleCI audit logs, our recommendation to all customers is to focus your audits and investigations on the logs of any systems which had secrets stored in CircleCI.

Step 3: Hunt for Malicious Actors in Third-Party Apps

The impact of the breach extends beyond CircleCI as it includes third-party applications that are integrated with the development platform, such as Github, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure.

For example: CircleCI authenticates to GitHub via PAT, an SSH key, or locally generated private and public keys. Enterprises should hunt for suspicious GitHub activity – such as git.clone (copying the repository), git.fetch, git.pull (downloading a copy of the code from the repository) -- originating from CircleCI users, the researchers said in the blog post. Another thing to do is to check the GitHub Audit logs containing "actor_location" and look for abnormal connections and operations originating from new IP addresses.