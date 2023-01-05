informa
Application Security
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

CircleCI: Rotate Stored Secrets ASAP

DevOps platform warns customers of a "security incident" under investigation.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 05, 2023
Image of frustrated man looking at his laptop screen.
Source: Wutthichai Luemuang via Alamy Stock Photo

DevOps platform CircleCI is warning users of its continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) to "immediately" rotate all secrets — think passwords, API keys, SSH keys, configuration files, OAuth tokens, etc. — stored on the platform in the wake of a security incident under investigation at the company.

In a blog post this week, Ron Zuber, CTO of CircleCI, urged customers to first rotate all secrets stored "in project environment variables or in contexts" and then check internal logs for signs of "unauthorized access" from Dec. 21, 2022, and up to the date of rotation.

"Additionally, if your project uses Project API tokens, we have invalidated those and you will need to replace them. You can find more information on how to do that in our documentation here," Zuber said.

The company is continuing to investigate the security breach and plans to provide more details as they emerge. "At this point, we are confident that there are no unauthorized actors active in our systems; however, out of an abundance of caution, we want to ensure that all customers take certain preventative measures to protect your data as well," Zuber wrote.

Meanwhile, CI/CD services have become a popular target of cryptominers for deploying code and setting up cloud-based mining platforms, a recent report from Sysdig found.

Editors' Choice
Beyond the Obvious: The Boldest Cybersecurity Predictions for 2023
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
API Security Is the New Black
Jonathan Care, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
After the Uber Breach: 3 Questions All CISOs Should Ask Themselves
Avishai Avivi, Chief Information Security Officer, SafeBreach
War and Geopolitical Conflict: The New Battleground for DDoS Attacks
Gary Sockrider, Director, Security Solutions, Netscout
