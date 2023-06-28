Jscrambler Launches JavaScript Scanner for PCI DSS 4.0 Compliance

Jscrambler, a principal participating organization in the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), has just released a free tool to help companies check their JavaScript and bring it into compliance with the latest PCI DSS standard, version 4.0.

From its beginning, e-commerce relied upon credit cards to tender payments. To protect transactions, in 2004 the major credit card companies banded together to create the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 1.0. Since then, merchants, banks, developers, and other institutions joined in to shape its direction. PCI SSC released PCI DSS v4.0 in March 2022, beginning the two-year phase-out of the previous version (v3.2.1). By the next year — March 31, 2025 — all those who abide by the standard will need to be in compliance with the specifics of PCI DSS 4.0.

Jscrambler's tool addresses two sections of v4.0: those concerning protecting against (6.4.3) and detecting (11.6.1) skimming attacks on all scripts from a merchant or its third- and fourth-party contractors. Section 6.4.3 requires that companies confirm that each script is authorized, ensure the integrity of the scripts, and maintain a complete inventory that explains why each script is necessary. Section 11.6.1 applies to merchants that include a third party's iframe payment form on their website; it compels an evaluation of the HTTP header and payment page periodically (usually every seven days) that looks for, and notifies the merchant about, any changes to the page.

The Jscrambler tool searches for and collates all scripts on a merchant's site, performing script verification and authorization and logging the results, including compliance status. It visualizes each script, highlighting actions that are considered suspicious. It analyzes scripts for function and generates justifications for using each. Alerts are triggered if scripts are tampered with, if the contents of the payment page are changed without authorization, and if the HTTP header is altered. All these functions, the company said, reduce manual compliance efforts and assist in generating audit-ready reports.

Free PCI DSS JavaScript Compliance Tool is available from the Jscrambler website. Source Defense, a PCI SSC associate participating organization, released a similar free tool earlier this month. Both tools require registration.