HashiCorp Expands PAM, Secrets Management Capabilities

The new privileged access management and secrets management capabilities tackles access issues and secret sprawl across the cloud environment.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 16, 2023
cloud overlaid across network diagram
Source kras99 via Adobe Stock Photo

Hashi Corp expanded its identity-based security portfolio with new products for privileged access management and secrets management.

With organizations shifting more of their workloads to the cloud, they need to change how they handle privileged access management. Instead of relying on SSH keys and IP address-based security, HashiCorp Boundary enables secure user access across the cloud, the company said. A self-managed commercial offering of HashiCorp Boundary for secure remote user access, HashiCorp Boundary Enterprise relies on just-in-time credentials to provide lead-privileged access to users with single sign-on access to cloud infrastructure. The session recording capability provides an auditable record of all user and application actions so that security teams know what is happening within the environment.

Organizations are struggling with secret sprawl across different systems, tools, and environments. HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) Vault Secrets provides simplified secrets management as a software-as-a-service offering. The new SaaS offering is designed for organizations that want to manage secrets with minimal overhead and cost, the company said. HCP Vault Secrets and secret syncing allow organizations to centrally manage secrets while allowing developers to use their existing cloud-native development workflows.

HCP Vault Secrets is currently in beta. There is a separate capability – Vault Secrets Operator for Kubernets – to synchronize Vault secrets to Kubernetes secrets and automatically rotate secrets without disrupting service. Vault Secrets Operator for Kubernetes is generally available for HCP Vault and Vault Enterprise.

