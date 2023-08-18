informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
DR Global
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

African Cybercrime Operations Shut Down in Law Enforcement Operation

Interpol- and Afripol-led crackdown disrupts cybercrime ecosystem responsible for some $40 million in losses to victims.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 18, 2023
the Interpol sign on a building.
Source: Huang Zheng via Shutterstock

In a months-long joint operation by Interpol and Afripol, 14 suspected cybercriminals have been arrested and more than 20,000 suspicious computer networks shut down across 25 African countries.

Law enforcement arrested three suspects in Cameroon and one in Nigeria, and authorities took down two Cameroonian Dark Web websites as well as 615 Kenyan malware hosters. In addition, 185 Internet protocol (IP) addresses shut down in Gambia due to malicious activity, and two money mules were arrested in Mauritius after being linked to scams via messaging platforms.

The so-called Africa Cyber Surge II operation, first launched in April, was led by Interpol's Cybercrime Directorate under the Interpol Africa Cybercrime Operations desk as well as Interpol's Support Programme for the Africa Union.

The investigation used private sector intelligence to identify rogue networks that were responsible for financial losses of more than $40 million. According to Interpol, the operation underscores the power of cooperation among international law enforcement, national authorities, and private sector partners "to share best practices and pro-actively combat cybercrime" especially in a region that has seen a surge in cybercrime. 

"The Africa Cyber Surge II operation has led to the strengthening of cybercrime departments in member countries as well as the solidification of partnerships with crucial stakeholders, such as computer emergency response teams and Internet Service Providers," Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock stated. "This will further contribute to reducing the global impact of cybercrime and protecting communities in the region."

Middle East & Africa
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports