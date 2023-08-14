informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Interpol Shuts Down Phishing Service '16shops'

Global law enforcement operation leads to arrests of suspects behind sale of popular phishing kits.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 14, 2023
the INTERPOL logo on a building.
Source: Huang Zheng via Shutterstock

Three individuals in Indonesia and Japan were arrested for their alleged roles in "16shop," a notorious phishing-as-a-service (Paas) platform that was recently shut down by Interpol after a global investigation.

Law enforcement from Indonesia, Japan, and the US, as well as the Cyber Defense Institute, Group-IB, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, Trend Micro, and Cybertoolbelt, teamed up in the takedown operation.

16shop is a phishing-as-a-service platform that sold hacking tools — also called "phishing kits" — to criminals with the intent of scamming Internet users. The group's tools were employed in attacks against some 70,000 victims in 43 countries. 

The nefarious service was first flagged by analysts in Interpol's cybercrime division while researching threats in the ASEAN region. The Interpol team was able to identify the platform administrator and discern a likely location with the help of private sector partners. Once Indonesian National Police's Directorate of Cyber Crimes was informed with an intelligence report, a 21-year-old man was taken into custody. His arrest led to further information being shared and additional arrests being made.

"Phishing isn't a new phenomenon, but when the crime-ware is being offer widely on subscription and to automate phishing campaigns, it enables any person to leverage this type of service to launch a phishing attack with a few clicks," said Brigadier General Adi Vivid Agustiadi Bachtiar, director of the Indonesian National Police's Cyber Crime Investigation.

Advanced ThreatsInsider Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Windows Defender-Pretender Attack Dismantles Flagship Microsoft EDR
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
'Downfall' Bug in Billions of Intel CPUs Reveals Major Design Flaw
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
It's Time for Cybersecurity to Talk About Climate Change
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
OWASP Lead Flags Gaping Hole in Software Supply Chain Security
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports